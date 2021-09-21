Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender Stars Show Off Their Chemistry on New Instagram Live

Netflix is prepping to release a highly anticipated live-action adaptation with its upcoming Avatar The Last Airbender series, and the stars that will be portraying some of your favorite benders are already sharing their chemistry on social media. With actors Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu portraying the likes of Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Prince Zuko respectively, the latest Instagram post featuring two of these stars proves not only the fact that these actors have chemistry, but that they are big fans of the source material that helped make the Nickelodeon series a fan favorite.

Prince Zuko and Sokka weren’t always seeing eye to eye, with it taking quite some time for the brother of Katara to become friends with the exile from the Fire Nation. One of the major ways that they were able to break the ice was by sharing stories of lost loves, wherein Sokka was able to, hilariously, explain that his ex-girlfriend was transformed into a fish to become the moon spirit due to her destiny. With Zuko saying a now-legendary response in “That’s rough, buddy,” the two actors that will be portraying these characters in the upcoming adaptation shared this hilarious catchphrase that has become a big meme within the fan community.

Twitter Outlet Avatar News shared this hilarious exchange between Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu in which the upcoming Zuko and Soka sharing the hilarious exchange that helped define the relationship between the former enemies in the beloved franchise of Avatar The Last Airbender:

https://twitter.com/AvatarNews_/status/1438740320506638337?s=20

Avatar The Last Airbender isn’t the only animated adaptation that Netflix is currently working on, with this November seeing the release of the streaming service’s take on the world of Cowboy Bebop. On top of this legendary anime franchise, Netflix is also working on live-action shows for the likes of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, showing that the streaming service appears to be all in when it comes to translating new takes on some of these beloved worlds.

As Avatar fans know, this upcoming series won’t be the only future project in the world of bending as Paramount is currently working on new series and movies in the world of Aang and Korra via Avatar Studios.

