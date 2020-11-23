This Gorgeous Legend of Korra Cosplay Brings Waterbending to Life

✖

When it comes to cosplaying, there are tons of ways to embrace the pastime, and the Internet has plenty of resources to help you familiarize yourself with the growing community. As you can imagine, places like Twitter and TikTok have become hotbeds for fans to discuss their cosplay ambitions and show off their work. That is where one user decided to show off their Legend of Korra look, and they've gone viral for bringing waterbending to life in the best way.

The whole thing started when user rumorcosplay got fans buzzing with a video showcasing their Legend of Korra look. The cosplayer did a waterbending routine using home-made scarfs which were soaked to weigh them down. The end product made it look like the fan was really water bending, and their video has been viewed over five million times now.

As you can see, the love is greatly deserved, and the routine is only made better by the fan's cosplay of Korra. Her costume looks on point from head to toe. Korra is rocking her usual Water Tribe hair style, and she is dressed in a blue sleeves tank. The outfit is finished with thick blue pants, winter boots, and a fur-lined pelt that cinched around their waist.

In a video following this viral upload, rumorcosplay goes on to explain that they made these bending scarves some years ago. They have made some for air bending and fire bending as well using some craft materials. To help starter cosplayers, rumorcosplay hopes to begin selling these scarves shortly, and we are sure Legend of Korra fans will eat up these impressive cosplay accessories.

What do you think of this impressive Avatar cosplay? Does her bending routine do the series justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.