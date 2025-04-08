Shin Universe Creator Has Bad News For Godzilla Fans

Hideaki Anno had a wild creation on his hands when he unleashed the Shin Universe. Giving classic Japanese characters like Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman new, dark makeovers, the trilogy of live-action films had kaiju fans wondering if Shin has a future. Since the release of Shin Kamen Rider, there has been no word on whether this live-action world will be making a return to the silver screen and Anno has some bad news in this department. During a recent interview, the man responsible for Neon Genesis Evangelion explained that his days making live-action projects might be finished.

In a new interview with outlet Shukan Bunshun, a Japanese outlet, Anno shot down the idea that he would be working on new, “experimental” live-action films. Considering that the likes of Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman, and Shin Kamen Rider all fall under this umbrella, it spells bad news for those hoping that Anno would return for potential sequels and/or bring all these figures together into one massive crossover. Aside from taking on the Shin Universe, Anno also worked on other live-action entries on the screen, including 2000’s Ritual. Billed as a psychological drama, the movie is quite unlike the worlds of kaiju and NERV but is certainly just as experimental as Hideaki’s other projects, if not more so.

Shin Might Be Done

Toho

Shin Kamen Rider was the latest entry in the “Shin Japan Heroes Universe,” seeing the Sentai hero given a far more violent approach to superheroics than what we’ve seen before. Since the release of this film in 2023, there hasn’t been word on the movie world’s future. While no Shin crossover has ever been announced for the silver screen, the main players of the franchise have met in other ways. So far, there has been major merchandise that sees this universe’s take on Kamen Rider, Godzilla, Ultraman, and even Evangelion mechs joining forces. In one particularly mind-bending piece of merch, all the characters fuse to create a wild new being to fight potential threats.

The Shin universe became so big that it even garnered its own attraction at Universal Studios Japan. Specifically, Godzilla Vs. Evangelion: The Real 4-D created a unique experience that didn’t just allow park-goers to experience the meeting of these two worlds but it created a brand new kaiju in the process. Shin King Ghidorah was introduced as a part of this wild amusement park ride and much like Godzilla, the three-headed dragon was given a terrifying new makeover.

Anno’s Big New Project

If you’re looking to dive into the works of Hideaki Anno, we have quite the new project that you can sink your teeth into. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has landed and takes the opportunity to explore an alternate universe where the original anime series that kicked off the franchise ends much differently. Rather than seeing Amuro and the Earth Federation take home the “W” the Principality of Zeon wins in Anno’s new universe, creating a far different story for Gundam than what we’ve seen before.

