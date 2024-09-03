Avatar The Last Airbender: Why Gordon Cormier Envies One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy

Netflix has made it a business of creating live-action adaptations of animated material. While some were unable to find an audience, One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender managed to become two of the most popular series on the streaming service, adaptation or otherwise. Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with Gordon Cormier about Avatar's success and its bright future. In a wild twist, Cormier talked about what he envies most about Inaki Godoy, the young star who took on the role Monkey D. Luffy, as he prepares to return to the world of bending.

Most likely, One Piece's second season will arrive prior to the arrival of Avatar: The Last Airbender's season two. The former is currently in production and has revealed quite a few actors that will be joining the Straw Hats as they visit locales including Drum Island, Loguetown, and Little Garden to name a few. Should Avatar's second season similarly follow its source material as One Piece, expect the majority of the story to take place in the Earth Kingdom as Aang will work on his earth-bending skills.

(Photo: Netflix)

Avatar x One Piece: Grand Bending

In chatting with Gordon Cormier at this year's Dragon Con, the live-action Aang talked about his friendship with the live-action Luffy, surprisingly revealing that Cormier loved Godoy's social media game, "I love Inaki. He's the best. I think he just turned 22. I saw his birthday post. He posts the same photo every single year with the same caption but changes the number. It's so sick. I wish I would have thought of that so I could hit, like, 11."

Speaking further on social media, Cormier stated that his Instagram was the main tell that the live-action Avatar was a hit, "I remember when Wednesday came out, I think I watched it about a month later after it came out, and, like, I started seeing all this stuff on Instagram. I was like, whoa, this thing is really blowing up. Everybody knows it. But then with Avatar, it was one of those things where it's like, whoa, my Instagram just blew up, but that's all I have to know if it did good or not. So it was really interesting."

Want to follow along with the world of bending? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Aang and the gang on Netflix.