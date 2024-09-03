Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Gordon Cormier Teases Season Two's Dark Tone

Following a wildly successful arrival on Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender was quickly renewed for not just a second season but a third as well. Looking to finish adapting the entirety of the Nickelodeon animated series, the streaming service will bring back the young actors that brought to life the likes of Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Prince Zuko. In an exclusive interview with Gordon Cormier, the young martial artist who took on the role of the "Last Airbender", we discussed several topics about the live-action adaptation. On the top of the list, we asked Cormier about the darker tone of season two and how he is preparing to bring some of the more mature elements of the series to life.

For those who might need a refresher, Avatar: The Last Airbender's premiere season in the original animated season was a tad lighter than what followed. Aang's introduction to the world established the stakes and threw plenty of hijinks into the bending universe. While these episodes certainly had their fair share of darkness in their runtimes, seasons two and three would take things to a new level when it came to the harsh reality of the Fire Nation's campaign. While Aang's gang would be joined by the Earth bender Toph, they faced challenges unlike anything they encountered.

(Photo: Netflix)

Gordon Cormier Talks Aang's Dark Path Ahead

We here at ComicBook.com talked with Gordon Cormier at this year's Dragon Con event in Atlanta, Georgia. Here's what the "Last AIrbender" had to say about the upcoming darker tone and how season one prepared him for the future, "I feel like I had quite a bit of that in our first season. In Season 2, hopefully I'm going to get some more opportunities to be joyful and stuff. I mean, they're both really great (seasons) so you get to see both sides of Aang. In the original series, we got to see a lot of the super joyful and filler stuff, which is dope. But with, I don't know how many episodes, I'm just assuming that they're going to have to pack it together."

As of the writing of this article, Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to confirm when season two will arrive. While Netflix hasn't announced who will be joining the cast in the next season, plenty of bending fans are dying to know who will take on the role of the blind Earth bender Toph.

Want to see what dark turns Aang takes on his live-action journey? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest bending updates.