Internet Reacts to Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Series

It looks like things are about to get real interesting at Netflix. The site has become a go-to place for animation and anime, giving audiences around the world access to stellar shows. Now, it seems Netflix is partnering with Nickelodeon to bring Avatar: The Last Airbender to life, and the Internet is geeking out over the announcement.

For those unaware, Netflix confirmed earlier today that Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a total makeover thanks to Nickelodeon. A live-action series will reimagine the fan-favorite series, allowing Aang and his Avatar ways to get another real-world stint. So far, story details about the project are being kept under wraps, but fans do know the project is slated to begin production in 2019.

With so few details available, audiences are heading to social media to share their reactions, and they are surprisingly positive. For the most part, anime and anime-inspired projects haven’t fare well when they are brought to live-action, and Avatar: The Last Airbender was no different. Years ago, director M. Night Shyamalan gave his interpretation of the film under Paramount Pictures, and it has since become regarded as one of the worst live-action adaptations to date.

Now, Netflix has the opportunity to cleanse the franchise’s live-action reputation, and it will be doing so with some much-wanted talent. The animated series’ original creators will act as executive producers on the series, so Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will be heavily involved with this adaptation’s vision. While no casting details have been released thus far, the pair did say in a recent statement the Netflix remake will feature a diverse cast and avoid any of the problematic cultural appropriations the first adaptation suffered from.

So, what do you think about this upcoming series? Are you looking forward to seeing the Avatar Gang again? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Blessing Be To Netflix

This is a recipe for success

– On Netflix

– Original Creators are back

– Nick gave the blessing

– ON NETFLIX

– AVATAR IS COMING BACK AHHHHH pic.twitter.com/ArziNxlU22 — Support Amota and Nebson on Kickstarter! (@SkywardWing) September 18, 2018

Shaken Doesn’t Even Begin To Describe

So Netflix is adding a Live-Action Avatar series and I’m shOOK pic.twitter.com/loYWRFKkAy — Azula ⚡️ (@RogueAzula) September 18, 2018

Well, They Aren’t Wrong

Someone: A live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series!

Every ATLA fan: *war flashbacks* pic.twitter.com/OFrk6XHt4u — Secret Keeper (@roosterbox) September 18, 2018

DO THE THING, OKAY?!

Please let the live action Avatar be good please let the live action Avatar be good PLEASE ACTUALLY CAST POC PLEASE — Maille Daley (@daleytwin1) September 18, 2018

The Only Reaction That Matters

No Messing Around This Time

If The Creators Approve, We Approve

OK Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender is from the original creators, who said this pic.twitter.com/sssXewae8N — Kelly Lawler (@klawls) September 18, 2018

We Are All This GIF