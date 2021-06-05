McFarlane Toys Unveils Upcoming Avatar The Last Airbender Figures

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender fans have been eating good this year, with Paramount Studios announcing that the series is set to return with upcoming animated projects that will include new movies and television series via a brand new studio established to continue the world of Aang and Korra. On top of this major announcement, Todd McFarlane has just released the "first wave" of figures that will be released by McFarlane toys, bringing fans toys for Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Appa, hitting most of the major player of the earliest parts of the series.

McFarlane Toys might have gotten its start by giving comic fans figures of the popular Image character, Spawn, but the toy producers have since branched out, making figures for DC Comics, My Hero Academia, The Witcher, and Mortal Kombat to name a few. While Avatar The Last Airbender has received action figures in the past, fans have been hyped for the arrival of these new figures considering the level of quality that McFarlane Toys has created in the past across several big-name franchises. While we aren't sure when these figures in the first wave will be available to pre-order, McFarlane himself states that fans won't have to wait long to acquire these new collectibles.

Todd McFarlane took to social media to give fans their first look at the figures for the upcoming Avatar The Last Airbender line, which is certain to turn a few heads when it comes to fans of the world of bending:

New and exciting for you folks...we’ve got Avatar: The Last Airbender action figures from McFarlane Toys coming your way VERY soon! You won’t have to wait 100 years before you can pre-order this first wave... more to come, stay tuned! #avatarthelastairbender #mcfarlanetoys #toys pic.twitter.com/YOUwy3PS8M — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) June 5, 2021

No details have been revealed yet regarding what the next story for Avatar The Last Airbender will be, following the announcement that Paramount will be returning to the series, but rest assured, there are plenty of different avenues for new projects to take.

Will you be picking up these new Last Airbender figures from McFarlane Toys? What other Avatar characters do you want to see get the action figure treatment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.

