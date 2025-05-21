Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 Starts Production, Avoiding Stranger Things’ Biggest Issue

Avatar: The Last Airbender has officially kicked off its production on Season 3 of the live-action series with Netflix, and with it is going to avoid the biggest issue facing Netflix’s other shows like Stranger Things. Avatar: The Last Airbender made its live-action series debut with the streaming service a couple of years ago, but the first season of the series was such a hit that it was quickly renewed for not one but two seasons. This was meant to complete its adaptation of the original animated series, and things have been moving at a steady pace behind the scenes ever since.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has announced that it has officially wrapped Season 2 of the live-action series’ production with Netflix, and then announced that Season 3 of the series’ production is already underway. Not only will this mean less of a wait in between each season of the series when they finally start premiering, but it also means that it’s going to capitalize on its young core cast without many years separating each of the seasons. It’s going to fit better for its overall story’s timeline, and will thus not face the same issue that juggernauts like Stranger Things are currently dealing with.

That’s a wrap on Season 2. The time of Sozin’s comet draws near. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/tPRgQ23Kkq — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) May 20, 2025

What Does This Mean for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

The biggest issue with Stranger Things‘ later seasons is the amount of time in between them to actually go into production. So while in the canon of the series itself it’s only been a year or so in between each of the seasons (and sometimes even less), the actors themselves have aged a good deal since their previous appearances. It’s especially noticeable in the much later seasons as each of these young actors reaches mature ages, and that would have been a huge issue with Avatar: The Last Airbender. The entire series is supposed to take place within about a year’s time, so for on-screen continuity purposes these actors need to be relatively the same age in between each season.

There’s a ticking clock over the entire events of the series, so the fact that production is quickly moving through to its finale is a good sign. Not only will Avatar: The Last Airbender not face any of these issues where actors grow out of their roles off-screen, but the series is also likely just going to feel tighter overall. A back-to-back production like this also means those behind the scenes have more room to stay in and get comfortable with their roles, so it could lead to better performances overall too.

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 and 3

There have yet to be release windows or dates set for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 and 3 with Netflix as of the time of this publication. Returning cast members from the first season will include the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more. A ton of new additions have been announced for the second (and likely third) season as well.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will feature Miya Cech making her debut as Toph Beifong alongside Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, Rekha Sharma as Amita, Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ura, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Jon Jon Briones as Piandao, and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.