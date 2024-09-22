Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Miya Cech Breaks Silence on Toph Casting

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for a new season, and all eyes are on the Earth Kingdom. When the Netflix show returns with season two, Aang and his friends will come face to face with the world's best earth bender. The time has come for Toph Beifong to make her debut, and we have learned actress Miya Cech will bring the bender to life. And now, Cech is breaking her silence on the big role now long after her introduction to the world.

The update, as you can see below, comes courtesy of the Netflix team. On the set of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cech recorded a video with co-star Gordon Cormier that shows the actress reacting to her casting reveal. The video is adorable as the 17-year-old star is blown away by the support of the show's cast and fanbase. So when it came to addressing her role as Toph, Cech was quick to share her love of the original series.

Let's give a very warm welcome to our Toph, Miya Cech!!!! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ODYYqgNEK5 — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) September 20, 2024

Toph Joins Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

"I grew up watching the animated series. I've always been such a big fan and probably watched it ten times all the way through. Toph was always my favorite character, so as soon as the casting notice came out, l begged my team to please get me an audition," Cech shared.

In the casting reveal for Cech, the team behind Avatar: The Last Airbender addressed how the actress will get a feel for Toph. Fans of the series know the earth bender is blind, so to help Cech better represent Toph, the show has brought in a blind consultant to work with the actress. Cech is "working with a producer and consultant, who is blind and a professional from the blindness community, to make sure the blindness community is represented," the series explained.

So far, we have little info on when Avatar: The Last Airbender season two will go live, but it has found its biggest cast addition. Toph is a key figure in Aang's story, and her character has been a fave with fans for ages. Thanks to her dry wit and sharp bending, Toph has fans spanning the globe. When casting began for the bender months ago, netizens were as eager as they were wary of seeing who'd fill in for Toph. Now, Cech has been introduced to the fandom, and the actress has high expectations to meet.

Who Is Miya Cech?

If you are not familiar with Cech, don't fret. The actress began working professionally in 2015 with a role in Hawaii Five-0. Since then, Cech has gone on to take guest roles in series like American Horror Story and American Housewife. On the big screen, Cech has commanded roles in films such as The Darkest Minds and Rim of the World. Now, she is returning back to television with Avatar: The Last Airbender, so Cech will get to experience earth bending firsthand.

With Cech having joined the cast, Avatar: The Last Airbender season two is set for production. The show is filming on set in Canada once again, and according to co-star Ian Ousley, Cech was brought to set early to undergo a bending bootcamp. At this time, Netflix has not announced when Avatar: The Last Airbender will return with season two, but fans are crossing their fingers for a late 2025 launch. After all, season one went live in February 2024 to mostly positive reviews. The show's reception lead Netflix to order two more season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, so the streaming service has high hopes for its benders. So hopefully, Cech is able to nail her take on Toph and her prodigal bending.

What do you think about this latest casting for Avatar: The Last Airbender? Are you excited for season two to go live? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.