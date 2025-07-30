Earthbenders Explained: Everything To Know Before Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: The Last Airbender brought the elements to life with iconic element bending, and Earthbending may be the most mysterious of all four types. While Fire, Water, and Airbending all got substantial screentime in the original series and The Legend of Korra, Earthbending has remained relatively unexplored despite its diversity.

Now, with the main character of Seven Havens revealed to be a born Earthbender, there is plenty to know about earth manipulation in the series before jumping into the show when it launches. Below is a breakdown of everything fans need to know about Earthbending before the new series releases.

Where Does Earthbending Originate in Avatar?

As explained in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Earthbending was originally taught to humans via Badgermoles. These large, blind creatures used their abilities to manipulate the earth around them and create tunnels underground. This Bending style differs from the ferocity of Firebending and the tranquility of Air and Waterbending in that the Bender must time attacks precisely. Toph explains this when teaching Earthbending to Aang, saying that he must wait and listen, rather than relying on his reactive instincts.

There are several types of Earthbending styles. Toph’s “special” style was learned via her interactions with Badgermoles, as well as her time practicing as a child. This “Praying Mantis” style uses her whole body, delivering precise and carefully targeted moves to manipulate earth and metal. The more common type of bending style is the style depicted in the city of Ba Sing Se. This refined, rigid style of Earthbending feels more military in style and is typically used by the Dai Li, the police sect of the city.

Types of Earthbending in Avatar

Those who train to learn Earthbending aren’t limited to just the rocks and dirt. Earthbenders can also learn Metalbending, Sandbending, and Lavabending. Metal and Sand bending examples were both shown in Avatar: The Last Airbender. It is also likely that Earthbenders can learn to manipulate anything that comes from the Earth’s minerals or composites. This would include glass.

It takes a highly skilled Earthbender to learn to manipulate more complex forms. Toph, for example, is an extremely powerful Earthbender. This is what allows her to learn Metalbending. Despite this, she struggles with sand, as she uses her bending to see her surroundings, and the sand makes everything “fuzzy”.

Sandbenders, meanwhile, typically live in deserts, and it is a group of Sand Raiders that steal Appa, using devices that are moved at high speeds via Sandbending.

What Earthbending Abilities Could the Avatar Have in Seven Havens?

While little is known about the new Avatar in Seven Havens, a few context clues can be put together using the teaser art shown during the SDCC panel. Currently, we know that the new Avatar is a twin, and that the duo is both born Earthbenders. The teaser that was shown during the panel depicts a desolate world, with a clear desert setting. Additionally, the main protagonist’s clothing offers a few clues. She likely grew up in this desert, as she is wearing light linen clothing, a knee-high boot, and a cape that is lightweight and designed to offer protection from the sun and wind.

Because of this, it is possible the new Avatar could have a specialty in Sandbending, or even Crystalbending, as the landscape of the image includes a focus on large crystals jutting up from the ground. If the new Avatar follows Aang and Korra, she will be a natural Earthbender, like struggle with Air and Firebending, and have a series of interesting self-taught Earthbending skills unique to her status as Avatar.

It is also likely that this new protagonist in Avatar: Seven Havens has needed to lean on her Earthbending for survival in the post-Legend of Korra world. This potentially makes her a more adept bender from the start of the show than the previous Avatars.

Earthbending in a Post-Korra World in Ruin

While little is currently known about the storyline for Avatar: Seven Havens, it has been explained that the world fell into Ruin following Korra’s merging of the Spirit and Human realms. With the world nearly destroyed, only seven locations remain habitable and safe for people.

Because of the instability of the world, Earthbending, as it was seen in the first two story arcs, could be very different in the third installment. Bending could be more powerful, monsters will be more ferocious, and the requirements put on Benders have likely changed dramatically from the thriving worlds Aang and Korra lived in.

While it is too early to know what the new world state will do to Earthbending as an ability, understanding how it was shown and what it could do in previous timeframes will help make the new storyline more understandable. With new Earthbending skills likely to debut in Avatar: Seven Havens, spending some time with the Badgermoles of The Last Airbender will be a helpful refresher.