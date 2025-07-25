Avatar: The Last Airbender’s New Sequel First Look Confirms Timeline & New Benders

Following a panel at the 2025 San Diego Comic Convention, fans finally have concrete details about Avatar: Seven Havens. The newest installment has a confirmed place on the series timeline and has offered a first look at the new protagonists.

According to the panel, the original creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender will return. Michael DeMartino and Bryan Konietzko were responsible for the incredible journey Aang and his companions tackled, and their influence in the new series will hopefully bring a nostalgic and authentic flair to the narrative.

In addition to this, a few details were confirmed during the panel that help set the scene for the world following Korra’s time as Avatar.

When Will Avatar: Seven Havens Take Place?

The story of Avatar: Seven Havens will take place after Korra’s time as the Avatar. It isn’t known how long Korra lived, but it has been confirmed via information from the panel that the timeline of Seven Havens is set directly after her death and the birth of a new Avatar.

The world post-Korra is a dystopian nightmare. Korra’s choices have thrown the Spirit and Human worlds out of balance, creating a dangerous and near-unrecognizable landscape. In order to survive, the people have found seven safe areas, the Seven Havens, where it is relatively more livable than the rest of the desolate world. The modern world of this story does not trust the Avatar, who they blame for everything that has happened.

Who Is the New Avatar in Seven Havens?

While a confirmed name has yet to be given, information from the panel confirmed that the new protagonist is a young Earthbender. She and her twin are depicted in the first concept art alongside their strange cat companion. The new Avatar is missing a leg, and is dressed in apparently shabby clothing. Her twin appears to be of a higher status in nicer clothing. Both are Earthbenders,\ and are seen walking outside a distant city through a desert covered in strange crystal structures.

While there is still a lot to learn about the plot and setting of Avatar: Seven Havens and its curious characters, early information promises an emotional and turbulent story with high stakes. It is possible this new Avatar will have the enormous task of reuniting the world and fixing the damage caused by Korra’s choices. Hopefully, new information and a possible trailer will be available in the near future.