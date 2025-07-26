Avatar: Seven Havens Creators Tease ’90s Anime Influences for New Sequel

Avatar: The Last Airbender is returning for a brand new series set after the events of The Legend of Korra, and the creators behind it all are teasing the 1990s anime inspirations behind the upcoming Avatar: Seven Havens. Avatar Studios is expanding with a whole new wave of projects following its 20th anniversary that include not only a debut feature film coming to theaters next year, but also a new series introducing a new Avatar after Korra’s time in the sun. During the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend, new details about this upcoming series have finally been revealed at last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar: Seven Havens revealed its first full look on its new series during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend, and series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino shared some crucial new details about the new characters making their debut in the expansive Avatar franchise world. In a message shared with fans on social media about the coming series, the two of them teased that 1990s anime will be influencing Avatar: Seven Havens in some way as well.

Avatar: Seven Havens Creators Tease New Sequel Series

“You’ve got to meet our new Avatar Pavi,” Avatar: Seven Havens creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino stated. “She’s got an awesome new animal…a Cat Monkey named Geet. You can get a glimpse into the Avatar world and see, definitely very different. More fantasy, otherworldly kind of scenario. We’re pulling in some influences from like Moebius and ’90s anime series…We can’t wait to share it with everybody.” This new series will be set sometime after The Legend of Korra, and will be throwing fans into a much different kind of world than fans have seen in the past as it’s now on the verge of destruction.

Avatar: Seven Havens has yet to announce a potential release window or date as of the time of this publication, nor have the voice cast been revealed for the new series. Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko return from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra as series creators and executive producers alongside Ethan Spaulding as executive producer and Sehaj Sethi as co-executive producer. It will be running for 26 episodes in total told across the planned releases of Book 1 (13 episodes) and Book 2 (13 episodes).

Nickelodeon / Avatar Studios

What Is Avatar: Seven Havens Going to Be About?

As for what to expect from the new series, Avatar Studios teases that Avatar: Seven Havens is “set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

With its new Avatar named Pavi and her cat-monkey Gajeet, fans are going to be thrown into a much different kind of story than fans had seen with The Legend of Korra. It’s also teasing that things went terribly for Korra during her time as Avatar despite the happy ending of that original series, so there are still tons of questions as to what to expect from this next major entry of the franchise. But hopefully it will be coming our way sooner rather than later.