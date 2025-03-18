Avatar: The Last Airbender’s New Sequel Will Upset Fans for One Heartbreaking Reason

Last month, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans awoke to the best news they’ve had in years, as a brand new animated series set in the same universe was announced by Avatar Studios. Avatar: Seven Havens will take place after The Legend of Korra, and will introduce a new Earth Nation Avatar to the universe. When the series was announced, Avatar Studios also dropped a bombshell of a plot synopsis, revealing that the mantle of “Avatar” has become vilified by the world after a catastrophe and that the new Avatar will be hunted by both humans and spirits who see them as mankind’s destroyer. That synopsis has fans hyped for the new show. But, as soon as the excitement wore off, we all had the same realization about the new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of a new Avatar show is bittersweet. The same thing happened when The Legend of Korra was announced. Fans couldn’t wait for more from the world of The Last Airbender. However, along with welcoming the new show and the new Avatar, we all had to go through the five stages of grief for the Avatar that came before them.

Paramount

Avatar: Seven Havens Says Goodbye to Avatar Korra

If you haven’t been hit with that heartbreaking realization yet, a new Avatar series means that the Avatar before has died. In this case, Avatar Korra is no longer around, as the new Earth Nation Avatar has been discovered. The Legend of Korra was certainly far more divisive than The Last Airbender, as many couldn’t get over the stark contrast between Aang and Korra as characters. But, there are a large number of fans who embraced Korra (some even proclaim her to be their favorite Avatar,) as they could relate to her teenage/young adult struggles as they grew up with the series. As a result, those fans will likely be heartbroken to have to say goodbye to Korra (at least in the mortal plain).

However, Korra’s death may actually hit harder than Aang’s. That’s not to say that one character was better than the other. But, the circumstances surrounding Korra’s death appear to be a lot more tragic. It was revealed in The Legend of Korra that Aang died peacefully after decades of keeping the world safe at age 66. But, thanks to the plot synopsis of Seven Havens, we know that Korra’s death probably wasn’t as tranquil.

The time jump between The Legend of Korra and Seven Havens also hasn’t been revealed yet. Many are assuming that Korra got to live a relatively long life as the Avatar. But, there is always the chance that she died young. The end of The Legend of Korra saw her and Asami enter the Spirit World together. Could something tragic have happened during their time away? What did Korra do to make the entire world turn against the Avatar? We will have to wait until Avatar: Seven Havens is released to find out.

Nickelodeon

Avatar Korra (Hopefully) Isn’t Gone for Good

While the actuality of Avatar Korra’s death will be like a dagger to the heart for some fans, it is important to remember that death isn’t the end for Avatars. In The Last Airbender, Avatar Aang was also to communicate with the spirits of all the past Avatars, who imparted their knowledge and wisdom to him. Even those without mastery of all four elements continued living in the Spirit World, with Uncle Iroh appearing in spirit form in The Legend of Korra.

The same should happen to Korra herself in Seven Havens, as her spirit will hopefully be able to communicate with the new Avatar. However, the mysterious catastrophe could also have an effect on that power. Alternatively, it could undo one of Korra’s biggest mistakes, and allow the new Avatar to connect with all the past Avatars.

Avatar: Seven Havens hasn’t been given an official release date yet. Some fans are hoping the show’s first season will be released near the upcoming animated Avatar Aang movie, which releases on January 30th, 2026. However, it is more likely that Season 1 of Seven Havens will be released after the film, to give the franchise room to breathe while also using the movie to build even more hype for the show.