Everything We Know About Avatar: Seven Havens’ New Avatar So Far

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting, we’re finally getting a new animated Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Avatar: Seven Havens is the third animated show in the franchise, and will be set after the divisive The Legend of Korra, which ran between 2012 and 2014. When the new show was announced last month, Avatar Studios revealed the plot for Seven Havens, teasing that the world has fallen back into chaos and that the Avatar has become a maligned figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official synopsis reads, “A young earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.” The description sets up the world of Seven Havens. But, it omits one key detail: Who is the new Avatar?

Nickelodeon

Who Is Seven Havens‘ New Avatar?

So far, all that has officially been announced about Seven Havens‘ new Avatar is that they are an earthbender. Fans who follow the sequence of new Avatars will have already deduced that, as Avatar Aang was an airbender, Avatar Roku before him was a firebender, and Avatar Korra after him was a waterbender. We will have to wait for further announcements about Seven Havens to learn more official details about the new Avatar. But, given their Earth Nation background outside of rumored twins named Nisha and Pavi, there are some things we can deduce about them.

It should go without saying that earthbending will be their main discipline. But, they will also likely be very proficient in waterbending and firebending. In The Last Airbender, Aang very quickly picked up waterbending and easily learned firebending — despite his fears about hurting his friends. However, earthbending was a much tougher challenge. Even with the help of The Blind Bandit, a.k.a. Toph Beifong, it took Aang some time to get to grips with earthbending’s head-on fighting style.

In the show, Toph even explains why it’s so hard for him to learn earthbending, as it is the natural opposite of airbending. If Seven Havens follows that premise, and doesn’t retcon it like The Legend of Korra did to the origins of bending, then expect the new unnamed Avatar to have a lot of difficulty with airbending. However, it should be noted that Avatar Korra also had difficulties with airbending, not because it was the opposite of waterbending (which would be firebending), but because of her headstrong personality. Depending on what the new Avatar’s psyche is like, their own journey to master all four elements could face a subjectively unique challenge.

Nickelodeon

The New Avatar Has a Major Battle Ahead of Them

The new Earth Nation Avatar won’t just have to reconcile their own struggles with mastering the four elements, they will also have to fix the world’s perception of the Avatar mantle. The show’s official description described the Avatar as “humanity’s destroyer, not its savior,” meaning Korra has messed up big time. Korra was already the most divisive Avatar so far, and this plot point has only made her haters even more mad.

The shifted perception of the Avatar in the eyes of the world will likely have a major psychological effect on whoever this new Avatar is. Aang grew up in the Southern Air Temple as a pacifistic monk. Korra grew up with the ego of someone who knew they would be the Avatar. This new Avatar will have to contend with and overcome the fact that the entire world will hate them for something that is out of their control.

Avatar: Seven Havens will run for a total of 26 episodes, which will be spread across two seasons/”books.” No casting details have been revealed yet. However, we do know that Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are returning for the new show. Seven Havens hasn’t been given an official release date yet. However, before it is released, Avatar Studios is also releasing a brand-new animated feature film, which will reunite audiences with Avatar Aang. The untitled movie is set to hit theaters on January 20th, 2026.