Avatar: Seven Havens Teases Terrible Future for Korra Despite Happy Ending

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back with a brand new animated series following the events of The Legend of Korra, and the first details from the upcoming Avatar: Seven Havens tease that something terrible happened to Korra after her series came to an end. Avatar: The Last Airbender is now celebrating its 20th anniversary with all sorts of special plans, and one of the biggest is a brand new animated series set after both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. That means fans are going to get introduced to a brand new Avatar facing off against her own new set of issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like seen with The Legend of Korra, Avatar: Seven Havens is going to take place long after Korra’s time as Avatar has ended. The last we had seen of Korra, it seemed like things were off on a relatively happy ending. Republic City had merged with a giant portal to the Spirit World and the two realms were more connected than they ever had been in the past. But unfortunately, it seems like Korra might be responsible for a tragic cataclysm that happens long after her series comes to an end.

Nickelodeon

Korra Is Blamed for Destroying Avatar’s World

Avatar: Seven Havens is confirmed to be taking place after the events of The Legend of Korra, and will be introducing a new Avatar with a focus on Earthbending. It’s revealed that she will have a twin brother, and will be dealing with both human and Spirit enemies through the sequel’s first story details. But the biggest tease is the fact that the Avatar is actually seen as the destroyer of the world sometime after The Legend of Korra as Avatar: Sevem Havens is “set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm.”

As for the next Avatar, apparently having the role comes with a ton of baggage in the public eye, “A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior.” The world is down to its last strongholds that need to be protected before civilization ends for good, and it teases something bleak from Korra’s past. Because while she might have had a happy ending, her being the Avatar means she’s blamed for destroying the world. Whether or not she actually caused it isn’t even really an issue in this case either.

She’s been blamed for the world’s destruction, and there’s a chance that it even stems from the fact that the human and spirit worlds are now fully merged. This new Avatar is now going to be in a reality years after the two worlds have collided, and there’s a good chance that the public perception of the Avatar means that they are blaming Korra for everything that’s happened. So unfortunately for Korra’s case, it doesn’t matter if she caused this destruction or not the damage has been done. That’s just how she’s going to be seen.

Paramount

What Does This Mean for Korra?

If the Avatar is being blamed for the world’s destruction, it also unfortunately means that whatever happened went down while she was alive. Because Avatar: Seven Havens introduces the next Avatar after Korra, it means that Korra was unfortunately at the center of the end of the world. This puts a dark new spin on the end of The Legend of Korra itself as she seemed like she was finally going to have a happy ending after all of the trauma she had gone through in the series to that point.

It makes the grand finale all the more tragic as she had gone through so much just to stop fighting. The world had seemed like it was on the road to recovery, and Korra and Asami were heading out into a bright future together. But before her own time as the Avatar came to an end, the world suffered a big disaster and Korra herself was blamed for it. It’s the sort of reveal that also began The Legend of Korra as it was revealed just how much Aang changed the world, but like everything else in Korra, it is a much darker affair overall.

This next Avatar is going to start off at a much more tragic place than the other two Avatars we have seen in action already, and that’s going to make Avatar: Seven Havens a much more intriguing series as well. With Korra being the only one that this next Avatar can contact within the Avatar State as well, it seems fans are going to get some key information about what happened to Korra after her time in the show was over. And it might break some hearts depending on how bad things got for her.