Viral Avatar: The Last Airbender Scene Proves Why It’s Still a Big Hit Today

Few animated series have made as big of an impact on fans as Avatar: The Last Airbender, and there is a very good reason why. Not only does the three season series come to a conclusion that fans are still fond of years later, but it often provides several examples as to why it was notably prescient and often considered by many to be one of Nickelodeon’s timeless classics. This first series just hit differently, and it’s why not even the creators themselves could find a way to replicate the success and impact of this original series.

One bit of dialogue in particular from the 2007 series is going viral among fans because it still seems to ring true to events today. As pointed out by @othatsraspberry on Twitter, Zuko’s struggles to become a better person throughout the course of the original series is still one of the reasons fans still love Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Videos by ComicBook.com

zuko speech from 2007 hitting a little too hard rn… pic.twitter.com/CCmsTFkDsg — new year, same ol’ maddie (@othatsraspberry) January 4, 2020

Avatar: The Last Airbender originally began in 2005, and left quite a huge impression on fans thanks to many of the themes and stories that it managed to convey within an animated series that was conventionally aimed at kids. But its nuanced take on its characters came through its dialogue especially, and strong writing such as with the Zuko scene in this viral tweet gives it the ability to still be as powerful years later.

It’s also why the franchise is currently being tapped for a new live-action series produced by Netflix. The original animated series might soon be available to stream on the platform too, but until it’s confirmed, fans can currently look forward to a brand new take on the series overseen by the original creators themselves!

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.