Demon Slayer Fans Just Got Disappointing Update on Infinity Castle Part 2

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is officially the biggest anime movie ever made, pulling in nearly $800 million USD at its worldwide box office. To the surprise of no one, there are plenty of anime fans who are waiting to learn when we will see Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps return in their fight against the demon lord Muzan. While two additional films have already been confirmed by Ufotable, little to no details have been revealed as to when they will arrive and what they will be titled. Following a major summer announcement for the supernatural shonen series, it seems as though fans will be waiting longer to learn about the sequels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this year’s Anime Expo, taking place next month, the convention is representing quite a few beloved anime franchises. To date, series such as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Gachiakuta, The Apothecary Diaries, Witch Hat Atelier, and too many others to count have been announced, though Infinity Castle is also planning something special. Unfortunately, said event is more of a “celebration” of the film, bringing together Japanese voice actors who bring the Hashira to life. The upcoming “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Celebration” shared a description touting a “look back” at the film, but doesn’t hint at a reveal for the future sequels. Luckily, the Anime Expo event does hint at a fresh look at an upcoming Ufotable production.

Demon Slayers and The Witch

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

For those who might not know, Ufotable is preparing to tackle another supernatural project outside of the world of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their fellow demon slayers. The production studio previously announced Witch on the Holy Night for this year, though it was remiss to share when we could expect it to hit theaters. For the upcoming Demon Slayer celebration next month, Ufotable described the tease as such: “Fans won’t want to miss seeing the latest footage from Ufotable’s newest film project.” Originally released as a visual novel in 2012, the anime studio is bringing back the cast of the original video game to their roles for this upcoming anime film. In comparison, it might not reach the same heights of popularity as Demon Slayer, but Witch on the Holy Night might have the same level of animation.

Ironically enough, Ufotable has already announced that it will be diving further into the world of video games with another anime project in the future. Set to adapt the world of Genshin Impact to the small screen, the anime studio is looking to fill the void that will be left when Demon Slayer inevitably ends. While the likes of Mugen Train and Infinity Castle brought in hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide, it is possible that the final two films do even better, as Demon Slayer’s biggest competition is itself.

What do you think of Demon Slayer’s big summer celebration potentially not covering the future films of the franchise? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release