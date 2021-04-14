Avatar: The Last Airbender Zen Garden Frees Your Spirit for $10

Like most people, you could probably use a little stress relief right now. The Air Nomads of Avatar: The Last Airbender can help free your spirit and bring you into harmony with nature thanks to this little zen garden, when can be ordered here at BoxLunch (exclusive) for only $10 (20% off).

The Avatar: The Last Airbender Zen Garden features plastic figures of Aang, Appa, and a mini air temple. It also includes the sand, rake, and rocks (also plastic) that are standard for zen gardens. Put it on your desk, rake swirling air patterns in the sand and imagine yourself flying through the air with your loyal sky bison.

Their parent site Hot Topic also has a huge collection of items that you can shop here.

The zen garden will give you a sense of peace and calm, but this is definitely an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. A new production studio has been launched with the original creators to develop animated shows and movies. Netflix is also moving forward with their live-action series. You can even expect some Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra titles to launch for Free Comic Book day this year. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news from the world of Aang, Korra, and their fellow benders right here.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

