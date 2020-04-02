Avatar: The Legend Of Korra Returns With New Voice Actor Table Read

Avatar The Last Airbender has been celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and the sequel series of the Legend Of Korra is looking to make a comeback with a brand new table read from the voice actors of both Korra and Asami, bringing to life the material from the graphic novel sequels of “The Legend Of Korra: Turf Wars“. The graphic novels, released by Dark Horse Comics, act as a direct sequel to the animated series of The Legend Of Korra, further exploring the world of the newest Avatar and her journey with her new love, Asami!

For those who aren’t familiar with the premise of the graphic novel sequel series to The Legend Of Korra, Dark Horse released an official description of Turf Wars as a part of the event description below. You can also check out the sequel yourself on Amazon and Kindle / Comixology.

“Turf Wars begins with Korra and Asami leaving the spirit world and returning to Republic City only to find political hijinks and human vs. spirit conflict, as a pompous developer plans to turn the new spirit portal into an amusement park, potentially severing an already tumultuous connection with the spirits. In order to get through it all, Korra and Asami vow to look out for each other—but first, they’ve got to get better at being a team. “

Dark Horse shared the details of the event which will be taking place on April 6th, with the voice actors for Korra and Asami, Janet Varney and Seychelle Gabriel respectively, performing a table read of the material from the graphic novel that continued the story of the newest Avatar after Aang from the original Avatar series:

Exciting news! On April 6, 2020 at 2pm Pacific, the incredible voice actors @janetvarney & @seychellegab – Korra & Asami from @Nickelodeon‘s The Legend of Korra animated series – will present a live streamed reading from Turf Wars Part 1! Details: https://t.co/vT7WE89vzM pic.twitter.com/2ub2eILPmf — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) April 2, 2020

Korra followed the reincarnation of Aang, taking place over the course of three seasons, and ending with the latest Avatar developing feelings for the supporting character of Asami. The animated series wrapped a bow on the animated adventures of the world of the Avatar, but a live action Netflix series is currently in development that will one again bring us back to the world of Aang and his friends as they battle the Fire Nation!

Will you be checking out this live table read when it premieres on April 6th?

