Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Film Gives Us the Live-Action Agni Kai We Deserve

Avatar: The Last Airbender will soon be launching a new live-action television series exclusively for Netflix with the original creative duo of series Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino at the helm, and fans have definitely been excited to see what the original creators will do with a live-action take on one of the most popular animated series of all time. Thanks to the creators at RE: ANIME, this new series is going to have quite the high bar to climb when it makes its debut as their short film, Agni Kai, already gives us the Zuko vs. Azula fight of our dreams.

RE: ANIME (who you can find on YouTube here) has made major waves with anime fans in the past as this creative group have shared some awesome live-action interpretations of franchises like Tokyo Ghoul, Assassination Classroom, Death Note and more. Now after months of teasing, the full look at their take on Zuko and Azula's famous clash is now live! You can check it out in the video above!

Starring Yoshi Sudarso as Zuko (who you might recognize from his role as Koda the Blue Ranger in Power Rangers Dino Charge), Nikki Soohoo as Azula, and Yasmin Kassim as Katara, this fan film offers up an interpretation of Zuko and Azula's fight to become the Fire Lord during the final season of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series in 2008.

As one of the most memorable fights in the entire series, this saw the two fire benders have their abilities increase thanks to Sozin's Comet and like in the fan-film, comes to an end after a third person is surprisingly dragged into the fight. If the upcoming live-action take on the series starts at the very beginning, we won't see this fight play out for quite some time. Luckily, we already have the best interpretation of this scene to enjoy! That team is definitely going to want to take some notes.

If the new live-action animated series takes any kind of inspiration into account, bringing Azula into the new series would be one of the best moves it could make. Although she's not the final villain of the franchise, she certainly made many of its biggest events even better just by being involved. But what do you think?

How do you want the new Netflix series to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender? Is seeing Zuko and Azula's fight in live-action proof that it's a great martial arts exchange in any medium? What Airbender fights would you want to see in live-action next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

