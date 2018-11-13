‘Power Rangers’ Star Proves He Is Ready to Join ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Yoshi Sudarso, who played Blue Ranger Koda in Power Rangers Dino Charge, took to Twitter recently to show off just how ready he is for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

He’s so ready, in fact, that he looks quite a bit like the scarred firebender prince Zuko. You can check him out in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The text — “Anyone see my honor?” — is a snarky reference to the Avatar: The Last Airbender character, who was known to cry out about his honor to the point that one episode mocked it within an in-universe play.

Zuko had been scarred by his own father in the show after a ceremonial battle went awry, and while the open wound eventually healed, it served as a constant reminder of his own failure. The whole impetus of his search for the Avatar, the driving force behind the majority of the show’s first season and beyond, was to reclaim his honor by capturing the last airbender.

The photo of Sudarso also includes fellow actor and martial artist Osric Chau in the background. Given the two of them, and the rather specific scar and reference, could it be possible that they are cooking up some kind of unofficial short film? It’s unclear why Sudarso would go through the trouble of having the scar applied otherwise.

Though Netflix recently announced an upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, no cast has been revealed. It is known that original series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will return for the project, but little else has been announced as of yet.

What do you think? Would Sudarso make a good Zuko? Let us know in the comments!