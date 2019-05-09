Avengers Endgame Gets Anime Make-Over With Marvelous Fan-Art

Avengers: Endgame has been smashing through records like Mjolnir smashing through Chitauri running amok in NYC. Edging ever closer to becoming the number one money making movie of all time behind James Cameron’s Avatar, Endgame culminates 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With such fanfare, is it any surprise that fanart is dropping hot and heavy in response? With this latest marvelous art, the Avengers are given an anime makeover that’s worth checking out.

Twitter User Takeuchi Ryosuke took his art to the next level by creating a montage of the Avengers appearing in Avengers: Endgame and splashing them with a shade of anime style. Thanos looms over the cartoonish Avengers, holding the Infinity Gauntlet front and center where it obviously belongs.

Fan art aside, this isn’t the first time that the Avengers have been presented in an anime style. In the Marvel Comics, the company tried their own hand at re-creating their heroes in a manga style with the aptly titled, “Marvel Mangaverse“. A series of comics originally running from 2000 to 2002 (and then returning in 2005 for a brief sequel), the Mangaverse didn’t just give the characters an anime style makeover, rather, it completely reimagined the origins and personalities of many of the heroes to reflect their new setting.

Tony Stark was re-imagined as “Toni Stark”, a female character calling herself “Iron Maiden”, who had fallen in love with Bruce Banner. This of course eventually led to the Iron Maiden armor transforming into a giant robot but can we really be surprised? The most popular of all these characters was Mangaverse Spider-Man, a re-imagining of Peter Parker whose design has been used in several video games following his origin. In this reality, Peter is a member of the “Spider-Clan”, taught martial arts by his uncle Ben who is killed by the villain Venom, who is also radically altered for this new world.

On top of this series, Marvel characters have also appeared in anime of their very own. Iron Man, Wolverine, the X-Men, and Blade were each given their own series of twelve episodes each that took an animated style seen mostly in Japan. Airing originally in Japan in October of 2010, they were then brought to the US on the now defunct channel G4 in 2011. If you’re interested in seeing what the buzz is about with these series, you can still find the DVDs available online.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

