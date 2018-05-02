‘Dragon Ball’ Fandom Explains Why Freeza And Thanos Are The Same

Whether you’ve seen Avengers: Infinity War or not, you know the conversation surrounding it. The movie managed to edge out the seventh Star Wars movie and secured the box office’s highest grossing domestic debut to date. It seems like everyone has taken a swing at Thanos since the third Avengers movie went live, and the anime fandom has been no exception.

Over on social media, fans are breaking down all the things that make Thanos the actual worst, and fans of Dragon Ball realized something as they picked the Titan apart. When it comes down to it, the Mad Titan has a lot in common with Freeza, and anime fans are having trouble seeing the baddie the same now.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

Infinity War is basically just the Frieza Saga of Dragon Ball Z but with super heroes, with Thanos as Frieza and his Black Order as the Ginyu Force — an infinite, unending h (@uh_jakapi) May 1, 2018

It doesn’t take long to find people on Twitter comparing Goku’s arch enemy to Thanos. In the wake of the third Avengers film, analyses of the villain are dropping left and right, so Dragon Ball fans have taken a crack at their comparison for fun.

When you break it down, the two intergalactic villains do have plenty of similarities. For one, they both hail from alien races and make their way to Earth in search of treasure. For Thanos, he was after the Infinity Stones, and Freeza was hunting for real estate as well as some Dragon Balls.

Of course, their reputations do proceed them wherever they go. Freeza and Thanos are feared for conquering various parts of the universe, and they kill indiscriminately to save the hunks of rock they overtake. So, it makes sense that both of the baddies are known for being the strongest beings in the respective universe. That is, until they meet their heroic matches.

The comparisons don’t stop there, and the Dragon Ball fandom is out explaining how so. As fans saw in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos runs around with a group of loyal soldiers known as the Black Order. Freeza has a similar army under his command, but fans can agree the Ginyu Force are far goofier than anything Ebony Maw could be.

Oh, and they are both purple. That might be the biggest conspiracy of all, you know?

Of course, there are definitely plenty of differences between the anime and comic supervillains. For one, Thanos is presented as a more sympathetic character in the latest Avengers feature while Freeza comes off as a full-on baddie. For Thanos, he does what he does because he thinks halving the universe’s population will make him a merciful savior. Freeza, however, has no such illusions; He is bad to the core, and he just wants to take over the universe because of his inflated ego.

Do you see the overlap here? Or is the Internet reading into things too much?