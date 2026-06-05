31 Years Later, Legendary Creator’s Forgotten Classic Is Finally Getting a New Release

Naoki Urasawa is one of the most legendary manga creators of all time, and his works are always praised among readers for their exceptional art style and storytelling. While the creator is best known for Monster, a 1994 manga, he has also worked on more than a dozen titles. The creator is still active and continues to captivate fans with his incredible stories. After gaining recognition with Monster, Urasawa shocked fans once again with 20th Century Boys, one of the most deeply complex psychological mysteries. Unfortunately, not all of his works get the attention they deserve, especially if they aren’t globally available or don’t have an anime adaptation yet. Urasawa’s 2008 manga Billy Bat is one such example that’s not as famous as Monster and 20th Century Boys. Takashi Nagasaki, the producer of the Pluto anime based on Urasawa’s spin-off, also contributed to the story of Billy Bat. Despite being one of the greatest manga ever created, the series was swept under the rug for almost two decades, since global fans had no access to it. Luckily, Abrams ComicArts’ Kana has confirmed that the English translation of the manga’s first volume will be released on June 2nd, 2026. The publisher plans to release four volumes per year, so it’s more or less guaranteed that fans can get their hands on all volumes of the manga. The information was shared by Anime News Network, which also posted a preview of the manga’s translation.









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