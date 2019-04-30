Baki Part 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix

When Baki first hit Netflix last year, it was many audiences’ first experience with Keisuke Itahaki’s Baki the Grappler franchise and instantly caught attention for its wild and inventive violence. Though with Netflix’s distribution schedule, fans were left wanting more after the series’ first 13 episodes released. But now fans can finally see the rest of the first season as Part 2 of Season 1 is now officially streaming on Netflix.

Originally created by Keisuke Itagaki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, Baki The Grappler ran between 1991 and 1999 and has been collected into 42 volumes. The sequel Baki, which the anime is based on, adapts the “Most Evil Death Row Convicts” arc of the manga, which features death row convicts fighting Baki and a select group of powerful fighters in a no-holds barred brawl which can kick in whenever, wherever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Part 2 now streaming on Netflix, the series runs for 26 episodes. This is the perfect time to experience the series if you have yet to as Baki recently confirmed that a second season was currently in the works.

Toshiki Hirano (Rayearth) directs the series for TMS Entertainment (ReLIFE), Fujio Suzuki designed the characters (New Getter Robo), Tatsuhiko Urahata (Tsuredere Children) composed the series, and Nobunaga Shimazaki voices the main character, Baki Hanma. Netflix describes Baki as such:

“The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world’s most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat — their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki’s side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins!”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!