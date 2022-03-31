Netflix's Bastard Anime Shares Premiere Date

✖

Netflix as a streaming service is no stranger to the world of anime, with the platform having plenty of original series to its name including the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, and Beastars to name a few. Now, Netflix is looking to dip its toes into the ultra-violence with a new animated take on the world of Bastard!!, a series that first arrived in the 1980s and follows the hilariously named sorcerer, Dark Schneider, who is resurrected to protect a medieval kingdom of swords and sorcery.

This new take on this world of blood and sorcery is set to arrive thanks to Netflix and the animation studio known as Liden Films, with the animators previously working on violent series such as Berserk and Tokyo Revengers to name a few. When the series lands on June 30th of this year, it will arrive with thirteen episodes to give fans a taste of the kingdom of Metallicana, with a subsequent eleven episodes set to hit the streaming service later this year.

Netflix Anime's Official Twitter Account shared the news, confirming that the series will hit its platform this summer on June 30th and revisiting the dark story that sees a young boy awakening the power and personality of Dark Schneider in order to save the innocents of his kingdom:

The official description of Bastard!!, for those who might not be familiar, reads as such:

"The kingdom of Metallicana is under attack from the Four Lords of Havoc. This party of villains—ninja master Gara, deadly thunder empress Nei Arshes, cold and calculating Kall-Su, and enigmatic dark priest Abigail—will stop at nothing to get what they want, even if it leaves utter destruction in their wake. High Priest Geo is desperate to help save the kingdom and its people. He unleashes the mighty wizard Dark Schneider, a man who used to be an ally of the villains. Unfortunately, Dark Schneider has his own plans in mind. Will he stop the Four Lords of Havoc or join them in their conquest of the world?"

Are you excited to dive into this new tale of swords and sorcery this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dark Schneider.