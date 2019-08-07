Batman Ninja Manga Confirms End Date

Batman Ninja was one of the stranger DC animated movies but it was made all the better for it. Travelling back to feudal Japan, Batman, his allies, and his enemies attempt to make the best of the situation they currently find themselves in. Joker becomes the “demon king”, Gorilla Grodd creates robotic mech suits, and Batman himself slaps on some samurai armor in order to defeat all his familiar yet new villains. While the movie was pretty much a “one and done”, it “continued” with a manga adaptation that is unfortunately coming to an end as well on September 1st.

Anime News Network dropped the news of the Dark Knight’s Eastern travels coming to an end on their Official Twitter Account:

In a word, Batman Ninja is bonkers. Each of Gotham’s rogues are given their own giant mech suits at one point in the movie and the best way to combat them is through Robin making friends with a gaggle of monkeys…who unite to create their own giant monkey to fight said mechs. What this has to do with feudal Japan is beyond us but it’s worth experiencing just to describe this series of events to your friends and family.

You can currently watch this animated movie on the DC Universe Streaming Service, which is known for not just its catalogue of DC animated movies, but also its original television programs such as Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and Titans which has just released a trailer for its upcoming second season. Aside from the series that are available, the streaming service also includes the ability to dive into DC’s library of comic books to catch up on individual storylines from the comics.

You can check out the official description of the film below:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”