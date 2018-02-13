‘Batman Ninja’ Synopsis Released

Warner Bros has released the official synopsis for the upcoming Batman anime film Batman Ninja.

The film sees Batman, his allies, and his greatest enemies sent back to feudal Japan.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.“

The synopsis was released along with a new English language trailer for the film.

Batman Ninja was created by some of Japan’s top animation industry talents, including director Jumpei Mizusaki (opening animation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), writer Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann), and character designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai). Award-winning screenwriters Leo Chu and Eric Garcia (Supah Ninjas, Afro Samurai) adapted the film’s script to English. Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan serve as executive producers executive producers.

The film’s voice cast includes Roger Craig Smith (Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman, Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development) as the Joker, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Catwoman, Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke) as Harley Quinn, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) as Gorilla Grodd, Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10: Omniverse) as Robin, Adam Croasdell (Reign) as Nightwing and Alfred, Will Friedle (Boy Meets World) as Red Robin, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Penguin, and Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) as Two-Face.

“Batman Ninja is an absolute feast for the senses, a stunning spectacle of anime wrapped around a thrill ride of a Batman story,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing in a press release. “Our partners at Warner Bros. Japan have conjured an impressive addition to the Dark Knight’s canon of entertainment, taking Batman and his friends and foes in an altogether new direction. We can’t wait for fans to see this film.”

Batman Ninja is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and for some suggestive material. The film releases on digital on April 24th and on Blu-ray on May 8th.