Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League Casts Its Big Bad (And What This Means For The Dark Knight)

2018’s Batman Ninja introduced an iteration of the Dark Knight that had never been seen before in the long-running DC lore of Gotham’s shadowy protector. Seeing Bruce Wayne and his crime fighting allies transported to feudal Japan, Batman would fight against his usual cast of villains who were given makeovers to fit right into the era. In recent headlines, Warner Bros has been revealing more information about the sequel movie, Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League, with the big bad of the movie not being who you might think. As the Dark Knight and company fight against an evil iteration of DC’s biggest super-team, the puppet master is working in the background to take advantage of this situation.

For those who might have missed it, Ra’s Al Ghul has been confirmed to be a major villain in the Batman Ninja sequel arriving next year. The Demon’s Head is far from antagonists like Joker, Scarecrow, or the Penguin, wanting to forge a brand new world that would see him in a leading role to save humanity. Of course, Ghul’s method of doing this would be to kill the vast majority of the population to make sure that mother Earth could survive. Since Ra’s has the benefit of using the Lazarus Pits, the comic book villain is able to be effectively immortal so including him in this grand scheme makes sense.

The Demon’s Head Rises

At this year’s Tokyo Comic-Con, it was revealed that voice actor Takaya Kamikawa will be voicing a new villain in the film known as “Dark Steel” in the Batman Ninja. While Kamikawa will be taking on the role in the Japanese iteration of Batman Ninja Vs. Justice League, no news have been revealed as to who will voice of the Hagane Family head in the English Dub. Luckily, Takaya has had some major roles in the anime world, especially in the villain department.

For those who might not be in the know, Takaya has portrayed the villainous Anti-Spiral in the Gurren Lagann franchise, which ironically made an appearance in the Super Robot Wars franchise to boot. In the anime world as a whole, Kamikawa has had parts in Naruto Shippuden, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, and Star Wars: Visions. It will be interesting to see what the voice actor brings to the table when bringing to life one of Batman’s greatest foes in next year’s animated movie.

Who Is The Yakuza League?

While the voice behind the new villain revealed, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the doppelgangers of DC’s mightiest heroes. So far, the Yakuza League has been shown to consist of dark iterations of the Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, though there is one major member missing. An evil Superman is nowhere to be seen and while a dark Man of Steel will most likely make some sort of appearance in the Batman Ninja sequel, we have yet to see what this villain would look like.

