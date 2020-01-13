Netflix Confirms Beastars Release Date

Netflix has been continuing its strong run of anime licenses and productions for the past couple of years, and now 2020 is already looking like a strong year for the streaming service too. But its release of new series varies per region. This was the case for one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019, Beastars, which was released on Netflix‘s service in Japan on a weekly basis last October. But for those outside of the region, fans had to wait until after the entire first run of the series had ended before getting an official date.

Netflix’s official Twitter account has finally given us a concrete date as they have revealed that Beastars will begin streaming on the service outside of Japan on March 13th. To celebrate, they shared a bit of the opening sequence that’s been a big hit ever since fans in Japan laid their eyes on it for the first time.

The furry murder mystery romance Beastars finally drops March 13th! Join anxious wolf boy Legosi on his journey to solve a friend’s murder and, even harder, understand his feelings toward dwarf rabbit Haru. #Beastars pic.twitter.com/EtFhUMmcB0 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 13, 2020

Produced by Studio Orange, the same studio that also produced the fan-favorite Land of the Lustrous, the adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s original manga series has been such a huge hit that a second season of the series was quickly confirmed shortly after the first season ended its run. So that means once you make your way through the 12 episode first season, there’s still plenty to enjoy in the future. There’s currently no release window for the second just yet, but we’ll keep you updated for any major news.

The second season’s not the only major addition to the franchise either as Beastars will also be getting a live-action stage play adaptation as well. Running in Japan later this Spring, the human-animal designs of the series’ characters have made the jump to live-action pretty well. Seeing that the series was already such a hit with fans in Japan, now fans everywhere else will get to see so as well.

Beastars was originally created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and the series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. They describe it as such, “Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?”