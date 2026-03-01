Beastars Releases Final Trailer Ahead of Netflix’s Final Season

Beastars is preparing to hit Netflix later this month for its final wave of episodes, and now the anime has dropped a final trailer showing off what to expect from its grand finale. Paru Itagaki’s Beastars ended its original manga a few years ago, so fans have been eager to see how the anime would translate that ending. After kicking off the final season of its run with its first wave of episodes not long ago, Beastars is coming back for the second half of its third and final season with Netflix.

Beastars had been lining up with Netflix as one of the major new offerings that fans will get to check out this Spring, and it will be coming to the streaming service in just a few more days. To get ready for the final season’s premiere, Netflix has dropped one final trailer for Beastars: Final Season Part 2 that gives us our best look at these last episodes yet. With the first reveal of its English dub release for the grand finale, you can now check out the new look at Beastars below.

When Does Beastars’ Final Season Come Out?

Beastars Final Season Part 2 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on March 7th, and this will be wrapping up the final season that began in 2024. Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi return as directors and scriptwriters with animation production overseen by Studio Orange for Beastars Final Season Part 2, and it’s likely that all episodes of the final wave will be released all at once like seen with the previous seasons so far. It will also be available in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

New additions to the voice cast for the English dub have yet to be confirmed, but the Japanese voice cast is stacked with new additions such as Shinichiro Miki as Yahya, Shigeru Chiba as Gosha, Koji Okino as Melon, Tessho Genda as Sagwan, Fumiko Orikasa as Seven, Houko Kuwashima as Leano, Yuko Minaguchi as Toki, Tomokazu Seki as Deshico, Ryusei Nakao as Cornu, Aya Endo as Ten, Wataru Takagi as Miso, and Anri Katsu as Savon. We’ll just have to wait to see how these new additions to the anime factor into the final episodes.

What’s So Special About Beastars?

Beastars really shook up the world when the first season of the anime made its debut all those years ago. Not only did it spark a whole new wave of anime adaptations for the original creator Paru Itagaki (who has since also started a ton of new manga and smaller story projects in the years since), but it sparked a new kind of appreciation for CG animated projects. Thanks to Studio Orange’s work on the series, CG in anime has made some great strides among fans in the past half-decade.

CG animation in anime used to be something that fans hated to see in action as it seemed like a shortcut, and the technology had no quite advanced enough to blend it into these 2D animated works. But with Beastars helping to kick that door down, fans have gotten to see some great CG animated projects over the years. Now that it’s ending, it’s firmly cementing its place in anime history.

What do you think?