Beastars Season 2 Announced

As one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Fall 2019 anime season, Beastars has wrapped its 12 episode run in Japan. Although fans outside of Japan have to wait until the series drops on Netflix sometime next year, at least now they can jump into the series knowing that it was well received enough to already net itself a second season. The final episode of the series aired in Japan this week, and the official Twitter account for the series shared the announcement that a new season would be coming at a currently unconfirmed date in the future.

Along with the confirmation that a second season of the series has been greenlit, Studio Orange announced that they will be releasing new information about when the second season will premiere along with new character and cast addition information in the coming weeks as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some fans are admittedly feeling mixed about the news of Beastars‘ second season as Orange is also the studio that produced the well received Land of the Lustrous. Like Lustrous, Beastars’ CG is also superb (along with its surprising stop-motion opening) so some fans are a bit distressed that this series is continuing while Lustrous currently has an unconfirmed future. But that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen at all! Either way, the first season being wrapped means fans outside of Japan can look forward to its official Netflix release soon!

Beastars was originally created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and has run for 14 volumes so far. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and they describe it as such, “Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?”