Belle Director Shares His Favorite Digimon

Anime director Mamoru Hosoda has had quite the prolific resume in the world of anime, working on classic anime series such as Samurai Champloo and One Piece, and directing critically acclaimed movies such as Summer Wars, The Beast And The Boy, and Wolf Children. With the creator having previously worked on several projects within the realm of Digimon, Hosoda recently revealed which digital monster he considers to be his favorite among the long list.

When asked who his favorite Digimon was, Mamoru Hosoda didn’t mince words in stating that Agumon was his favorite, thanks in part to it being the “main character’s best friend,” Recently, Agumon’s time came to an end in the latest rebooted series of Digimon Adventure, though the franchise has recently released a new television series that follows a new batch of protagonists in Digimon Ghost Game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie, which has a run time of 122 minutes, brings together creative minds such as Jin Kim (character designer for Frozen and Moana), Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart (Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea, and The Secret of Kells), and composer Ludvig Foresell. The official description for Belle reads as such, for those who might not be familiar with the latest work by Mamoru Hosoda:

“From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media. Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U”, a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone”

Via Reddit AMA