Netflix Is Losing One of Its Biggest Cartoon Network Series This Summer

For animation fans, this news is something that they don’t want to hear. Many series and animated movies will routinely play a game of musical chairs when it comes to which streaming services they call home and unfortunately, the time has come for a Cartoon Network favorite. With MAX losing big franchises such as The Flintstones, The Smurfs, Tom and Jerry, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Netflix can often be the place for some big series to call home. In a startling new update, it appears as though a Cartoon Network animated series which previously called MAX home will be getting the boot from Netflix this summer.

Ben 10 first arrived on Cartoon Network in 2005 and garnered such a great reception that Ben Tennyson’s journey was documented over five different animated series, movies, and television specials. In the summer of 2024, the fan-favorite series was given the boot from MAX but was luckily given a home on Netflix. Unfortunately, it appears that Netflix as its home base was a temporary situation as the show will once again be “homeless”. On June 5th, Ben 10 is leaving Netflix, though this doesn’t mean that the series will be completely gone from streaming services.

Where To Watch Ben 10

Cartoon Network

We don’t have great news at the moment regarding streaming Ben 10 unfortunately as it appears the only way to dive into the Cartoon Network series is via buying the seasons individually via the likes of Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and other platforms. While YouTube does have some specific episodes for free, it might prove a little difficult to watch them in order. Hopefully, Ben Tennyson’s story will return to a streaming service in the future as the series remains beloved by many who grew up with the Omnitrex.

A Ben 10 Revival?

Earlier this year, Ben 10 creator Dunan Rouleau was still hopeful that the franchise might receive a new revival in the future. Specifically, Rouleau stated the following online, “Yes. It is a character that is due another show. Please keep up enthusiasm. We will do everything we can to make it happen.”

Rouleau had also not discounted the idea of creating a more mature take on Ben Tennyson, stating that if Adult Swim was down, he would love to up the stakes for a revival, “Absolutely. It would be great to have a high stakes show that offered more mature themes. Not so interested in gore or sexual content, but dealing with emotional, social and political elements that the MCU movies deal with would be exciting.” Unfortunately, as of the writing of this article, no word has been revealed by Warner Bros regarding the future of Ben 10 but we are crossing our fingers that we haven’t seen the last of the Omnitrex.

