Ben 10 Exec Shares Disappointing Update on Live-Action Revival

It has been years since Ben 10 made its debut, and there is reason why the animated series still reigns as one of Cartoon Network's best originals. Created in 2005, the supernatural series brought Ben Tennyson to life, and his powerful Omnitrix is now a source of nostalgia for fans across the globe. Of course, the show's legacy meant many have been waiting for an update on Ben 10's live-action plans. More than a decade ago, Hollywood signaled its interest in bringing Ben 10 to life, but one executive says those plans have been trashed.

The update comes from The Direct as the site spoke with Steve Richards, a filmmaker and one of the producers tied to Ben 10. It was there the executive was asked about the live-action adaptation as it is still listed on their IMDb page, and Richards confirmed the project was dead due to licensing issues.

"I have to admit, I should update my IMDb. No. So when I was working with Joel Silver, we had the rights to [Ben 10], and yeah, that expired... But it should get made, right?," Richards asked.

Ben 10 Has Axed Its Live-Action Plans

For those who did not even know about the live-action adaptation, well – Ben 10 could have had it all. In 2011, Variety reported that Joel Silver had signed on to develop a live-action movie for the series, and Warner Bros. was expected to distribute the film. Silver expressed his hopes to turn Ben 10 into a Hollywood franchise, and to be fair, the sci-fi series has plenty of material to churn through.

"I think we have to try something fresh and go at it in a way that stays true to the original material," Silver told Variety. "I have a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old, so it's somewhere between them."

Of course, the live-action future Silver set with Richards did not pan out. The movie languished in the purgatory known as development for too long, and now its rights have lapsed. Ben 10 was in the midst of its peak in 2011, so Cartoon Network was eager to cash in on its success. But of course, the network's landscape is very different nowadays.

Will Ben 10 Ever Get a Hollywood Live-Action Movie?

After all, Ben 10 has kept to itself as of late. The series last rolled out new content in 2020 with season four of Ben 10, the 2016 remake. The show's comeback was a hit for Cartoon Network, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the streaming landscape has made Ben 10 less of a priority for the network. While Ben 10 thrives thanks to its legacy, fans haven't been gifted new content in years, so it does not seem like there is interest in reviving this live-action pitch.

However, that does not mean Ben 10 will never get its Hollywood due. Cartoon Network created two live-action originals for the series, so we do have some precedent for the project. More importantly, though, is Hollywood's appetite for nostalgia. The success of Barbie has studios eager to capitalize on the pop culture of yesteryear as kids who grew up on those trends are now adults with buying power. The kids who stanned Ben 10 back in the day are in that category as they are old enough to push ticket sales and merchandise. So maybe, the Ben 10 fandom has push forward a live-action pitch if it is something netizens want.

What do you make of this Ben 10 update? Do you think the series deserves a live-action makeover?