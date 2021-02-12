Berserk Art Imagines Griffith In Different Anime Styles

✖

The dark anime franchise of Berserk might not have an anime series running currently, but the manga is continuing to throw fans of Kentaro Miura's twisted epic with each new chapter and one fan has imagined what Griffith, the main villain of the series, would look like if he had appeared in other anime franchises. Griffith remains one of the most detestable antagonists to appear in the medium of anime, with many waiting for Guts to finally take his revenge against the current member of the Godhand who had sacrificed his soldiers for power.

Currently, in the events of the manga, Guts and his fellow band of idiosyncratic soldiers have brought back Casca's mind, one of the original members of the Band of the Hawk who had been driven to madness following the dark events of the "Eclipse". Griffith has continued his attempt to rule the world, putting together a new version of his former mercenary band that incorporates both humans and demons alike in a bid to reunite all the different races that are currently occupying the twisted world created by Kentaro Miura. With the story alluding to the idea that the "End Game" is currently in play for the black swordsman, fans are paying far more attention to the events of the long-running anime franchise.

This Reddit Artist took the general appearance of Griffith and applied it to a number of different anime franchises, including the likes of Dragon Ball, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and other series that have become fan favorites within the medium:

A running meme in the world of Berserk fans is that "Griffith did nothing wrong", which of course is a bit ridiculous considering the friends that he threw to the demons known as Apostles in order to give himself power. With Griffith now having the power of a God, fans are left wondering how Guts will be able to ultimately defeat his former friend who has taken so much from the tortured soldier.

