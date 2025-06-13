Berserk’s New Chapter Gives Guts His Toughest Challenge Yet

June is a big month for Berserk fans as the dark manga series has released its 381st chapter, with its 382nd landing before the current month ends. As writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga continue to follow Guts’ story, things still aren’t looking great for the Black Swordsman. Despite finding allies in the Kushan Empire, this fact doesn’t mean that Guts is safe from an early end. Even with the Eastern nation defeating Griffith’s assault on their country thanks to the demonic members of the Godhand, it appears as though the protagonist of the bleak series is walking to his doom.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest manga Berserk chapter, Chapter 381, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Since Casca was kidnapped earlier in Mori and Gaga’s run, Guts has not been having a good time. In fact, the Black Swordsman has been almost comatose as he finds himself drowning in a deep depression. Since the anime protagonist couldn’t save the love of his life, the post-traumatic stress disorder has effectively turned the one-time warrior into a walking corpse. This current state couldn’t have arrived at a worse time thanks to Kushan seeing Guts as more of a danger to their nation than an asset.

Kushan Betrays Guts

While Guts finally stands to his feet and exits his jail cell, following surviving the assault by Griffith’s assassin Rakshas, the Black Swordsman is still mute and looks as though he is a million miles away from Kushan. In the Eastern Empire, the wise man known as Daiba breaks down why Guts is a danger to their country thanks to the brand on his neck, “This one is not a monk, rather, a criminal burdened by karma. In his current state, he is lost, adrift. This man, you see, invites evil and catastrophe. He’s the one who turned our city into a sea of blood. He brought hell here. There’s a mark on his neck. He’s the bearer of a cursed brand. It is an infernal totem that expunges life and draws demons in. A mark most sinister.”

Terrified of what Guts might unleash upon them, the current ruler of Kushan decrees that he should remain in chains and be exiled from the empire. This throws quite the monkey wrench into the potential alliance that could have been the best shot at finally defeating Griffith. Luckily, while the Black Swordsman is surrounded by countless soldiers and monks from Kushan, both Silat and Isidro are following close behind. If ever there was a time for Guts to snap out of his funk, it’s now. Luckily, we won’t be waiting long to see Guts’ fate as the 382nd chapter has been confirmed to arrive later this month.

