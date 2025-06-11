Berserk Shares Surprise Update on Future Chapters

Later this week, Berserk is planning to release the 381st chapter of its dark manga series. On June 13th, the story of the Black Swordsman and his allies struggling in Kushan as Griffith makes his move within the Eastern Empire continues. Luckily, Young Animal, the publisher of the series, has some great news for fans when it comes to the manga’s future release schedule. Not only will readers not be waiting long for chapter 382, but that release is far sooner than many had originally thought as it’s clear writer Kouji Mori and the Studio Gaga artists have been hard at work behind the scenes.

Young Animal has announced that Berserk’s 382nd chapter will arrive in its pages on June 27th, meaning that anime fans will be getting two chapters of the dark manga this month. Unlike series like One Piece and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Berserk doesn’t have a weekly, or monthly, schedule as the manga takes quite a bit of time and effort to release. As Gaga attempts to live up to the amazing legacy of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, the writer Mori is working with outlines and discussions with the deceased artist that revealed how Guts’ story was initially supposed to end.

Catching Up On Berserk

If you need a refresher on what’s been going on with Guts, Berserk has been upping the stakes for the Black Swordsman. Following the kidnapping of Casca by Griffith and his twisted iteration of the Band of The Hawk, Guts is now struggling with his inner turmoil, especially in the face of Elfhelm’s destruction. With both the anime protagonist and his allies captured by the Kushan Empire, the dangerous scenario might turn out to be the heroes’ best shot at defeating Griffith and his army in Falconia.

In the last chapter, Guts was confronted by one of Griffith’s deadliest, and creepiest, members of his army, Rakshas. Luckily for the Black Swordsman, the hero was saved by an unexpected ally in Silat, one of Kushan’s strongest soldiers who has a long history with Guts and company. Despite his life being saved, Guts is still struggling with his emotional turmoils, a fact that Silat isn’t happy with, and the Kushan soldier chastizes the protagonist for not “getting it together.” With the recent installments hinting at a member of the Godhand returning to Earth, the wielder of the Dragon Slayer better get his head right and quick.

Berserk’s Anime Future Remains Up In The Air

Unfortunately, despite Berserk having quite a few chapters that have never been animated, the dark franchise has no future anime adaptations in the works as of the writing of this article. Considering the controversial reception to the 2016 anime adaptation, the bleak series could certainly use a new anime series that honors the work of Kentaro Miura.

