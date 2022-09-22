Berserk Gets a Classical Makeover Thanks to This Viral Painting

Berserk will be returning to the small screen next month via the Berserk: Memorial Edition, which takes footage from the trilogy film released in the 2010s, and re-edits them into a television series, while also including never-before-seen footage that was left on the editing room floor. Now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to give both the Black Swordsman and the White Hawk a classical makeover, with the two former friends spending most of Berserk's run as enemies seeking very different things.

Following the tragic death of creator Kentaro Miura, many Berserk fans thought the series, which first began in the 1980s would never receive an ending and leave the story of the Band of the Hawk unfinished. Luckily, friends of Miura in writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have taken it upon themselves to use the notes of Kentaro, along with information gleaned from meetings with the mangaka, to help forge an ending to the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the brutal supernatural world. With recent events in the manga seeing the supernatural stronghold of Elfhelm disappearing from the world, Guts and his friends have lost some valuable allies that might have assisted them further in taking down Griffith and his new iteration of the Band of the Hawk.

Fan Artist Justin 96636, who has been becoming more well-known for creating classical interpretations of anime favorites, has taken another crack at the world of Berserk by placing Guts and Griffith side-by-side in their current iteration in which they are at one another's throats:

Mouri and Gaga haven't revealed when they plan on bringing Berserk's manga to a close, though considering that characters such as Skull Knight have stated in recent chapters that Guts and company are currently in their "end game", we would imagine that the ending is in sight. While Berserk: Memorial Edition isn't a new anime series re-telling the story of the manga, the franchise could be testing the waters for a new anime adaptation, as there is plenty of story that has yet to be brought to the screen.

What do you think of this new classical take on the Black Swordsman and the White Hawk?