Berserk Announces U.S. Return With Dark Horse

Berserk has continued on following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, thanks to friends of the manga artist in Koji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. Using conversations and outlines created by the deceased manga artist, Guts’ journey of revenge and survival has continued with new manga chapters. As manga readers wait for the next chapter to arrive, Dark Horse Entertainment had a special announcement for fans at this year’s Anime NYC. Guts, Griffith, and Casca are receiving a new manga volume that is coming to North America and Dark Horse has shared when fans can expect the 42nd volume to land in the West.

While Berserk’s manga has continued, there has been no word on when we can expect a new anime adaptation to be created. The last time we saw the Band of the Hawk on the small screen, it was thanks to Berserk: Memorial Edition. This specific television series took old and new footage from the trilogy of Berserk films and cut them together into a new series. With there remaining plenty of battles and events from the manga that have yet to be animated, fan animators have recently taken matters into their own hands with projects of their own to bring some of these scenes to life.

Berserk’s North American Return

Here’s how Dark Horse Comics describes the 42nd volume of Berserk that will make its way to the United States in March of next year, “The shocking appearance of Griffith on Elf Island has provoked rage and terror in Guts and Casca…and carved a rift into the enchanted isle itself, setting loose a corrosive horde of devourers from beneath the earth! If the Black Swordsman cannot rely upon even his legendary blade, then escape by ship seems the only hope for survival…but not everyone is leaving Elf Island together!”

The previous volume of the manga arrived in North America in 2021, meaning its been several years since Berserk fans were able to get an official manga volume following the Black Swordsman. Despite having no running anime series at the moment, the Band of The Hawk will still have a major place in the anime world for years to come.

