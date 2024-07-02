Berserk: The Black Swordsman Previews Dub in New Trailer

With no Berserk anime adaptation confirmed for the future, Band of the Hawk fans have been taking matters into their own hands. Fan Studio ARCHE released a new fan-made installment that continues the original 1997 anime adaptation following its conclusion. ARCHE isn’t the only fan production that is in the works however as Studio Eclypse also has a new take on the world of Guts the Black Swordsman. Titled Berserk: The Black Swordsman, the upcoming fan production is slated for arrival in 2025 and has a new English Dub trailer to hint at the darkness that is coming Guts’ way.

When it came to both the first Berserk anime adaptation and the subsequent films that made up the Golden Age trilogy/Berserk: Memorial Edition, there were some big changes made from the source material. Most specifically, the events that saw Guts following the Elipse were a bit more fleshed out in the opening volumes of the manga from Kentaro Miura. Rather than only fighting against the Snake Apostle, Guts would find himself facing off against a sinister Duke who has a clear connection to the God Hand. As the manga continues, expect far more brutal moments as Guts continues to fight for revenge and for the world.

The Black Swordsman’s English Dub Revealed

Since this is a fan project, Berserk fans shouldn’t expect to see classic voice actors from the original anime adaptations returning to their roles. However, from what we are able to see in the new trailer, it’s clear that the fan VAs have a good understanding of their characters and the harsh world they inhabit. While the new series has yet to reveal a release date, fans can expect the project to hit the internet next year.

https://youtu.be/iIdYKKGrxE4

In Berserk’s manga, the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura saw writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga step up to the plate to finish the story that has been running for decades. Without diving into spoiler territory, things have only gone from bad to worse as the new creators are using note from the deceased Miura to make sure that the finale sticks the landing. While the end game might be in sight, it could be years before we see Berserk officially end.

