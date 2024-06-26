Berserk Shares Fresh Update on Next Manga Chapter

The next installment of the Black Swordsman and the surviving members of the Band of the Hawk is in the works.

Berserk remains one of the most brutal and bleak manga series published today, despite holding that title since the series first arrived in the 1980s. Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, the mangaka friends, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, wanted to honor their comrade by finishing the story of the Band of the Hawk. As the manga continues to take Guts and his allies into unexpected territory, readers have wondered when the next chapter of the bleak story will arrive. Luckily, one of the artists at Gaga has dropped a major update as to the progress of chapter 377.

When last we left Guts and his "merry band" of warriors, they were dealing with quite a few problems. While the heroes were able to restore Casca's sanity after decades of chapters, the celebration was short-lived as Griffith and Zodd infiltrated Elfhelm and laid it low. Now that many of Guts' magical allies have left this mortal coil thanks to the latest member of the Godhand, the Black Swordsman and company have been captured by the Eastern Empire. While things seemed bleak at first, the empire of Kushan revealed that they are looking to take down the White Hawk and his current army of humans and demons alike, meaning that Guts is about to get some serious help in launching a new offensive.

One of the main artists at Studio Gaga, "Drache Doratan", shared an update when it came to chapter 377 while also discussing his time with the Elden Ring DLC campaign, Shadow of the Erdtree. Here's what the artist had to say in response to the upcoming installment's progress, "The manuscript has already been submitted, so I expect it will be published soon. Sorry for the wait, but please wait a little longer."

While the manga continues, Berserk has yet to state if a new anime adaptation is on the horizon. Following the television series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, the Band of the Hawk has remained dormant on the small screen, though there are plenty of events and battles from the manga that have yet to be adapted to any anime project.

