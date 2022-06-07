Berserk Manga Will Continue Following Creator's Death

✖

Berserk is one of the most influential manga of its time, and the death of its creator still stings. Last year, Kentaro Miura passed away suddenly and left his life's work hanging in the balance. Now, the manga's editorial team has updated fans on its status, and it turns out Berserk will continue with special guidance from its late creator.

According to the Young Animal editorial team, Miura left notes for the crew which covers the entirety of Berserk from start to finish. The creator made sure the team would have the resources necessary to finish the manga without him if need be. Sadly, his passing has forced Miura's notes to the forefront, and his longtime friend Kouji Mori will oversee Berserk as it moves back into production.

"Berserk" by Kentarou Miura will resume in the upcoming Young Animal issue 13/2022 out June, 24.



Art : Studio Gaga

Supervisor : Kouji Mori (mangaka).

"From the next issue [of Young Animal], we will first publish six chapters until the end of Fantasia Arc/Elf Island story. After this, we will start a new arc," the editorial team released in a new statement.

Of course, this update has reignited the Berserk fandom in the wake of its creator's death, but the emotion is bittersweet. Miura passed away in May 2021, leaving millions of fans shocked by the sudden loss. Now, Miura's best friend is ready to shoulder the weight of Berserk just so his vision is seen through to the end. Mori and the Young Animal crew have their work cut out for them as Miura's work was on a tier all its own. But with the creator's notes guiding the way, fans are eager to cheer Mori on as they tackle a challenge only they can face.

