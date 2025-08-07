Berserk Hits Major MIlestone as Fans Await Series Return

The Band of the Hawk has earned its place as one of the most illustrious bands of mercenaries in the anime world thanks to Kentaro Miura’s Berserk. Even following the tragic passing of the anime franchise’s creator, the series has continued thanks to writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga. With manga readers waiting patiently for the next chapter of the Black Swordsman Guts, Berserk has good news as the printed story has crashed past a major milestone. While Guts has yet to bury the Dragon Slayer into Griffith, he might smile at the current numbers the series is pulling in the market.

Since debuting in the 1980s, Berserk has been following Guts as he attempts to survive and get revenge for his fellow mercenaries who were killed by his former best friend Griffith. Netting serious popularity over the decades, the manga recently passed over seventy million copies in circulation, including both print and digital sales. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Japan itself netted the most copies in circulation but fans might be stunned at the lion’s share of chapters in Berserk’s country of origin. Japan holds over forty million copies, while the rest of the world has over thirty million. For Berserk fans worldwide, you might want to put more work into following Guts’ journey if you’re hoping to compete with Japan.

Berserk’s Strong Future

For those who might be looking for a recap on Berserk’s current events, the 382nd chapter of the manga saw Guts in quite a pickle. Still reeling from the kidnapping of Casca and being deemed as a threat to the Kushan Empire, the Black Swordsman is being led into a mysterious cave that is set to test his mettle once again. While what lies in wait within the cave remains a mystery, it’s clear that Guts is going to need to return to his senses if he is hoping to survive the encounter.

Unfortunately, manga readers still don’t know when Chapter 383 will arrive, but this is the norm when it comes to the dark franchise. Typically, rather than holding a schedule akin to something like One Piece, which drops nearly every week, Berserk can often take weeks, if not months, to release a new chapter. Fingers crossed that we won’t be waiting much longer to see if Guts can put himself back together.

As for the Berserk anime, it’s with a heavy heart that we confirm that no news has been released regarding a new small-screen project as of the writing of this article. The dark franchise’s last time on the screen was with Berserk: Memorial Edition, a television series that edited and combined the trilogy of films following the Golden Age Arc. With quite a few battles and storylines having yet to be brought to the anime world, hopefully, we’ll see a new Berserk anime sooner rather than later.

Via Manga Mogura RE