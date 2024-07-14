New Anime Poll Breaks Down the Best Shonen Jump Heroines

For decades now, Weekly Shonen Jump has been at the top of the food chain so far as manga goes. The publication put some of the biggest manga titles to paper including Dragon Ball and Naruto. This means a number of top-tier heroines have graced the magazine, and thanks to a recent poll, we have learned which female characters from Weekly Shonen Jump rank highest with readers.

The results comes courtesy of Nijimen as the site polled nearly 3,000 users about their taste in magna. It was there men and women were asked to rank the top female characters from Weekly Shonen Jump, so you can check out the picks below:

MEN:

Jolyne Cujoh

Sakura Harmon

Maki Zenin

Rukia Kuchiki

Orihime Inoue

Nami

Kagura

Hinata Hyuga

Misa Amane

Nico Robin



WOMEN:

Sakura Harmon

Maki Zenin

Kagura

Nico Robin

Shinobu Kocho

Rukia Kuchiki

Jolyne Cujoh

Nami

Misa Amane

Nobara Kugisaki



As you can see, the two lists have plenty of overlap. While some characters like Jolyne Cujoh have very different spots on these lists, characters like Sakura Haruno are different. The Naruto heroine scored first and second place on these lists, and she was not the only character to experience this success. Maki Zenin was also ranked highly on both lists, and Bleach‘s Rukia Kuchiki managed to pull a similar win.

Clearly, Weekly Shonen Jump has tons of female characters on hand, and there are some who stand above others. Like it or not, it seems Sakura Haruno is one of the biggest characters with readers across the board. So if you haven’t checked out Naruto yet, well – you might want to give the legendary series a shot!

What do you make of this anime poll? Did you favorite anime girl make the cut? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!