My Hero Academia Epilogue Cliffhanger Teases New First Years

My Hero Academia is now in its final slate of chapters before the manga comes to an end, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the epilogue has introduced a new wave of first year hero students! My Hero Academia is now in the midst of working through a special epilogue arc following the end of the fights between Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, and Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the young heroes have now started to move on with the rest of their lives. This means that the manga has also broken a streak that went on for nearly five years.

My Hero Academia has brought Deku and the other members of Class 1-A, and it was revealed that following the war they have officially kicked off their second year of U.A. Academy. Now that the two of them are in the start of their new year, it’s time for the school to also bring in a new wave of hero students who are starting their journeys from the very beginning. It’s something that Deku and the others are going to need to adjust to as they are now the older ones here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia Chapter 427

My Hero Academia: New First Years Join School

My Hero Academia Chapter 427 continues working its way through the epilogue are as Deku is seeing how some of the surviving heroes and villains are moving on following the final war. The final pages of the chapter then sees Aizawa warn them to change their somber moods because the new first years will be starting their time at school, and it’s already taken all of them by surprise. Due to how big their roles in the war were, the first years all immediately recognize them and rush them upon first meeting.

Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki are immediately very popular as the wave of new first year students all wait to take selfies and meet them directly, and it’s clear that they have already gotten popular even before becoming professional heroes. It’s yet to be revealed what this means for Deku’s future as well within the school, but now the heroes are all moving on with their lives and moving forward in school.

With only a few chapters of My Hero Academia left to go before it ends, now is the time to catch up with the series with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.