Bloom Into You Is Getting a Live-Action Drama

It looks like one of anime's top LGBTQ series is heading to Thailand. Not long ago, reports surfaced teasing the next step for Bloom Into You, a popular yuri series by Neo Nakatani. It turns out a live-action drama is being made for Bloom Into You, and the project will be handled by Miss Thailand's newly founded company.

The update went live as Hollywood Queen made its first announcement as a newly formed production company. The brand, which is headed by Fahasi Paweensuda, has three projects in the works. One of them is Bloom Into You, and the project will be a drama adaptation.

At this point, no casting has been announced for the series, so Bloom Into You fans will have to wait for news there. To date, the romance manga has undergone a number of adaptations, but Thailand will release its first live-action project. From its anime to its stage play, Bloom Into You has done plenty, and now it is ready to take on a new frontier.

If you are not familiar with Bloom Into You, the romance is set in high school and tells the story of Yuu Kaito. We follow the girl as she struggles with the notion of love and forges a deep bond with Touko Nanami, a student council members. The two girls grow closer as their high school years continue, leaving Yuu to weigh her sexual identity as she grows older.

Currently, Seven Seas Entertainment oversees he release of Bloom Into You, so you can find the manga at your local bookstore. For more info on Nakatani's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"High school student Yuu Koito looks to Touko Nanami of the student council for advice on how to turn down dates when she learns they both have no interest in relationships, but that begins to change when Touko reveals she has feelings for Yuu."

What do you make of this latest drama announcement? Will you be checking out Bloom Into You? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!