2024’s Best Anime Movie Makes Streaming Debut With Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The best anime feature film of the year is now streaming with Prime Video, and Look Back is sitting with a rare perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. You have probably heard about Look Back in passing if you’re at least a bit interested in anime. Crafted by the creator behind Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto, while he was taking a break from that series, Look Back was a special one-shot story focusing on two young girls who want to chase their dreams of becoming manga artists. It led to this story getting a full feature film adaptation of its own, and it’s been doing very well with both critics and fans.

Look Back officially made its streaming debut with Prime Video this past week, and it sits with a rare 100% perfect Rotten Tomatoes score as of the time of this publication with 19 reviews counted. The audience score is nearly just as great as well with 99% of the audience loving the film with over 250 reviews counted as of the time of this publication as well. With this film making its way through theaters in limited capacities through the past year, now more fans than ever can see why it’s been taking over the world in 2024.

What Is Look Back, Anyway?

Chainsaw Man might currently be knee deep in Part 2 of the manga’s run with new chapters being released on a bi-weekly basis, but series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto took a lengthy break from the story back in 2021. In between the two halves of the series, Fujimoto worked on a few one-shot stories that offered whole new kinds of takes on the world through the creator’s vision. The first of these one-shot stories was Look Back, and it was such a hit right out of the gate that it was picked up for a full feature film adaptation of its own.

Following two young artists named Fujino and Kyomoto, Look Back sees the two chasing after their dreams before their lives pulls them in extremely different directions. It really made waves with fans of manga as it revealed a deeper insight into how creators might see the artform, and it seems like the anime adaptation has accomplished the same for the animation medium as well as fans have notably been inspired by what they saw happen on screen. Now even more eyes can see what all of the fuss is about.

Why Look Back Is 2024’s Best Movie

Written, directed, and with character designs provided by Kiyotaka Oshiyama for Studio Durian and distributed by Avex Pictures, Look Back is getting the best critical reception for any anime film released this year thus far. Despite its shorter runtime (coming in well under 80 mins), the impact of the film has been what has been highlighted by those who have been able to see it thus far. It’s totally outside of any other anime franchise, so its success comes from the strength of the material itself.

This year has seen some strong anime feature releases with the likes of My Hero Academia: You’re Next, My Oni Girl, The Imaginary, Ultraman: Rising, and more but Look Back still stands among the pack. It’s a relatively small production largely held together by Oshiyama, yet it’s made the biggest impact. It’s because of its tackling the nature of creativity in a harsh reality, and that seems to be resonating more with anime fans than anything else they might have seen this year thus far. If you wanted to check out Look Back for yourself, you can find it now streaming with Prime Video.