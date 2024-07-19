Look Back Reveals New Emotional Trailer

Tatsuki Fujimoto might be best known for creating the bloody and brutal world of Chainsaw Man but the mangaka has also weaved heart-warming one-shot stories that are unlike Denji’s adult adventure. Look Back recently hit theaters in Japan, originally arriving as a manga special from Fujimoto that examined two young girls who were interested in a creative future. While the anime film has already been in theaters for several weeks in Japan, Look Back has revealed a brand-new trailer that features both new scenes and a closer look at the story that resonated originally with so many manga readers. Fujino and Kyomoto’s story is one that might have a short run-time but that doesn’t lessen its impact.

Earlier this year, Fujimoto watched the anime adaptation and was brought to tears as the manga artist experienced their tale in a brand new way, “I cried because I thought that I would never be able to have my work made with such sincerity again in my life. There were so many surprises and discoveries in the 58 minutes and that it is impossible to pick one by one and praise them all. A lot people were involved and it turned out really great, so I want to thank all of them. Thank you so much!”

Look Back’s New Trailer

As of the writing of this article, Look Back has yet to confirm if it will make its way to North America. While anime is continuing to hit silver screens in the West, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Studio Durian film will do the same. Luckily, it’s a safe bet that anime fans in North America will see the movie arrive in some form or fashion in the future.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Look Back, the manga is available to read both in print and digitally thanks to Viz Media. Here’s how the publisher describes the heart-warming story created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, “The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted.”

Want to get the latest updates on the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto?