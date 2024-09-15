Look Back Director Reveals How Midsommar Inspired the Hit Film

At last, the wait for Look Back is nearing its end. The hit film made its premiere in Japan months ago to high praise, and GKIDS will usher Look Back into the United States in October. With a release date on the horizon, all eyes are on Look Back as its director Kiyotaka Oshiyama is speaking at length about the movie. And in his most recent interview, the director says Midsommar had a hand in inspiring Look Back behind the scenes.

The update comes from Animage as the magazine posted its October issue recently. It was there Oshiyama asked asked about his favorite movie, and it was there he admitted Midsommar ranks high enough on his list of faves that it influenced Look Back.

How Midsommar Impacted Look Back

"I really like the movie Midsommar directed by Ari Aster. The aspect ratio of Look Back in 2:1, which I imitated because Midsommar also uses a 2:1 aspect ratio. Our preferences are quite similar in some ways. For example, Midsommar frequently uses symmetry, and I also enjoy creating symmetrical compositions," Oshiyama explained.

As you can see, Midsommar had quite the impact on how Look Back's director crated his vision. The movie's story was put in place by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of the Look Back manga, and much of his art was studied so it could be recreated on screen. However, when it came to creating the atmosphere of the movie, Look Back leaned into other wells of inspiration. Midsommar is not unique in its 2:1 aspect ratio, but it helped reestablish the frame to a massive audience. Many fans credit the 2:1 aspect ratio for filling in Midsommar's ambitious visuals. A movie like Look Back is similarly dense when it comes to visuals, so this aspect ratio homage is very fitting.

What's Next for Look Back

In June, the world was given its first look at Fujimoto's manga on screen, and Look Back has been chugging forward ever since. The movie has locked in a limited release stateside which kickstarts in Los Angeles and New York City on October 4. The movie will then be screened nationwide on October 6-7. At this point, GKIDS has not said whether any screenings will feature an English dub; No cast has been announced for such a dub, fans are hopeful Look Back is already on the case.

To date, Look Back has already grossed over $6 million USD in Japan, and that total is sure to grow as Oshiyama's film makes the rounds. The ambitious film not only put Studio Durian in the spotlight with anime fans, but it has proven Fujimoto's storytelling mastery. Look Back was championed in July 2021 after it was published, and he has other one shots ripe for the picking. The success of Look Back has netizens begging for an anime adaptation of Goodbye, Eri which hit Shonen Jump+ back in 2022.

What do you think about this latest Look Back update? Are you excited to check out the movie when hits theaters?